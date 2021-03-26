Home / Business / Rupee snaps 3-day losing streak, settles 11 paise higher at 72.51 against USD
business

Rupee snaps 3-day losing streak, settles 11 paise higher at 72.51 against USD

It finally ended at 72.51, registering a rise of 11 paise over its previous closing. On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 72.62.
PTI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAR 26, 2021 04:10 PM IST
It finally ended at 72.51, registering a rise of 11 paise over its previous closing. On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 72.62.(PTI Photo)

The rupee snapped its three-day losing streak and closed 11 paise higher at 72.51 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday, supported by positive domestic equities and weakening of the American currency in the overseas market.

At the interbank forex market, the local unit opened at 72.51 against the greenback and witnessed an intra-day high of 72.37 and a low of 72.53.

It finally ended at 72.51, registering a rise of 11 paise over its previous closing. On Thursday, the rupee had settled at 72.62.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, fell 0.14 per cent to 92.71.

"Next week is a truncated week with currency holidays, so we can expect market participation to be muted. At this point forex market is trying to get some more global news that will be the next catalyst.

"So, unless any nation stops the vaccine rollout, the rapid vaccination drive by the US will keep the risk appetite higher," said Rahul Gupta, Head Of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Suez blockage sets shipping rates racing, oil and gas tankers diverted away

Sensex closes 568 points higher at 49,008; Nifty at 14,507

World stocks advance on optimism over recovery from coronavirus pandemic

Iridium, an ultra-rare metal, is surging ahead of Bitcoin this year

However, lockdown in Europe and upbeat US data will limit any fall in USD-INR spot. Thus, we expect the spot to trade within 72.20-72.80, Gupta added.

Brent crude futures, the global oil benchmark, rose 2.10 per cent to USD 63.25 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the BSE Sensex ended 568.38 points or 1.17 per cent higher at 49,008.50, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 182.40 points or 1.27 per cent to 14,507.30.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market as they offloaded shares worth 3,383.60 crore on Thursday, according to exchange data. PTI DRR ABM ABM

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021
BSEB Bihar Board 12th Result
Bihar Board 12th Result 2021 Live
Covid-19 cases in India
Bharat Bandh
IND vs ENG Live Score
Horoscope Today
BSEB Inter Results
Assembly Election News
India vs England
Bihar Board 12th Result Link
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP