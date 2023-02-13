Home / Business / Rupee to remain under pressure amid US Fed rate hike fears

Rupee to remain under pressure amid US Fed rate hike fears

business
Published on Feb 13, 2023 09:06 AM IST

The rupee last week recorded its worst performance in almost two months.

Unless there is a big surprise in U.S. inflation data, the rupee should hold the 82.40-82.90 range, a trader at a Mumbai-based bank said. (File)
Unless there is a big surprise in U.S. inflation data, the rupee should hold the 82.40-82.90 range, a trader at a Mumbai-based bank said. (File)
Reuters | | Posted by Ritu Maria Johny

The Indian rupee is likely to open lower against the dollar on Monday, tracking losses in Asian currencies and shares on concerns over the U.S. interest rate outlook.

The non-deliverable forwards indicated an opening of around 82.60-82.64 for the rupee to the U.S. dollar, compared with 82.4975 in the previous session.

The rupee last week recorded its worst performance in almost two months, weighed by the rise in U.S. yields and the dollar index. The December U.S. jobs report has prompted investors to reassess terminal rate expectations and the quantum of rate cuts the Fed will deliver later this year, lifting U.S. yields and the dollar.

Futures are now pricing in a peak rate of 5.18% and about 25 basis points (bps) of rate cuts this year. Before the U.S. jobs report, the peak rate was about 25 bps lower and around 50 bps of rate cuts were expected.

Comments by Fed officials that more rate hikes were needed have contributed to the change in the U.S. rate outlook.

On the back of this repricing, the U.S. consumer inflation data due on Tuesday will draw more than the usual scrutiny. Economists polled by Reuters expect both the annual headline and core inflation rate to soften.

"U.S. CPI (consumer price index) is the real risk event," ING Bank said in a note. We suspect key dollar crosses will stay rangebound until we see the inflation data, ING added.

Unless there is a big surprise in U.S. inflation data, the rupee should hold the 82.40-82.90 range, a trader at a Mumbai-based bank said.

The dollar index opened the week on a quiet note, while Asian currencies extended losses. The offshore Chinese yuan declined to nearly 6.84 to the dollar.

Also due later in the day is the India inflation data. The inflation rate is forecast to have risen to 5.9% in January from 5.72% in December.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
falling indian rupee inflation
falling indian rupee inflation
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 13, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out