Sahara refund portal: Apply online, get claims disbursed in 45 days | 15 steps

Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation, Amit Shah, launched the 'Central Registrar of Cooperative Societies (CRCS)-Sahara Refund Portal' in New Delhi on Tuesday. This initiative follows a Supreme Court judgment on March 29, which directed the transfer of Rs. 5000 Crores from the "Sahara-SEBI Refund Account" to CRCS for disbursing dues to genuine depositors of the Sahara Group of Cooperative Societies.

A screengrab of CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal(CRCS-Sahara Refund Portal)

READ HERE: Centre seeks ₹5,000 cr from SEBI-Sahara fund to settle claims of depositors

Who is eligible to claim through the CRCS Sahara refund portal?

Union Minister Shah said that through this portal, the first payment of up to Rs.10,000 will be made to one crore investors who had deposited Rs. 10,000 or more. After the completion of the Rs. 5,000 crore payment, another appeal will be made in the Supreme Court to return the amount to the remaining investors, he added.

What are the cut-off dates to apply for claims from the CRCS Sahara refund portal?

The depositors of Cooperative Societies of Sahara Group who have deposited their money before the following dates and have outstanding receipts are eligible:

Depositors of the three following societies who have deposited before March 22, 2022

Sahara Credit Cooperative Society Limited

Saharayan Universal Multipurpose Society Limited

Hamara India Credit Cooperative Society Limited

Depositors of the following society who have deposited before March 29, 2023

Stars Multipurpose Cooperative Society Limited.

What documents are required to apply on the CRCS Sahara refund portal?

The depositor must have,

1. Membership number

2. Deposit account number

3. Mobile Number linked with Aadhaar (Mandatory)

4. Certificate of Deposit/Passbook

5. PAN Card (if the claim amount is Rs.50,000/- and above it is mandatory)

How to apply on CRCS Sahara Refund Portal?

Step 1: Open CRCS Sahara Refund Portal: Search https://mocrefund.crcs.gov.in/ or CLICK HERE

To register as a depositor, enter your 12-digit Membership Number, the last 4 digits of your Aadhaar Number, your 10-digit Aadhaar-linked Mobile Number, and the Captcha. Then click "Get OTP."

Step 2: Enter the OTP received on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number and complete the registration process.

Step 3: On the depositor login screen, enter the last 4 digits of your Aadhaar Number, your 10-digit Aadhaar-linked Mobile Number, and the Captcha. Click "Get OTP."

Step 4: Enter the OTP.

Step 5: Once logged in, give your consent as prompted by Aadhaar. On the next page, accept the terms and conditions by clicking "I agree."

Step 6: On the Personal Details screen, enter your 12-digit Aadhaar Number and click "Get OTP." You will receive the OTP on your Aadhaar-linked mobile number.

Step 7: Enter the OTP and click "Verify OTP."

Step 8: After verifying the OTP, you will see your Aadhaar user details displayed, including First Name, Middle Name, Last Name, Date of Birth, and Father/Husband Name.

Step 9: Optionally, you can enter your email address and click "Save Email," then press the "Next" button.

Step 10: Enter the details displayed on the Certificate of Deposit.

Step 11: Click "Submit Claim" to view all the details in the grid below. Here, you can add multiple claim requests.

Step 12: Once all the claim details are entered, the pre-filled claim request form will be prepared. Please ensure all claims are entered before preparing the form, as it cannot be changed or added later.

Step 13: Affix your latest photograph and sign the claim form along with the photograph.

Step 14: Upload the claim form and a copy of your PAN card on the "Upload Document" screen. Note that PAN card is mandatory if the claim amount is ₹50,000 or more. The size limit for the claim request form, signed with photograph and PAN card, is 12MB and 50KB.

Step 15: A thank you page will appear with a claim request number. Make sure to note down the claim request number for future reference.

In how much time the refund will get deposited?

Sahara Society will verify and process the claim within 30 days from the date of submission of the claim. After verification by Sahara Society, the authorised verifiers and CRCS will process your claim in the next 15 days.

The refund will be credited to depositors' bank accounts within 45 days after filing their online claims, subject to fund availability and verification. They will be intimated of the status through SMS/Portal.