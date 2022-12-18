Home / Business / US software giant Salesforce CEO says employees hired in pandemic have lower productivity

US software giant Salesforce CEO says employees hired in pandemic have lower productivity

business
Published on Dec 18, 2022 11:36 AM IST

Salesforce is facing slow revenue growth and exits from within its top leadership. Last month, the company said co-CEO Bret Taylor will step down from his post in January.

Marc Benioff, co-chief executive officer of Salesforce.com Inc., speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview at the 2022 Dreamforce conference in San Francisco, (Bloomberg)
Marc Benioff, co-chief executive officer of Salesforce.com Inc., speaks during a Bloomberg Television interview at the 2022 Dreamforce conference in San Francisco, (Bloomberg)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Salesforce co-chief executive officer Marc Benioff has said that the employees hired during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021 and 2022 are facing low productivity. He asked for a feedback on why such a situation had arisen.

In a message sent to his employees on Slack, which was accessed by CNBC website, Benioff asked if the company is not building tribal knowledge with new employees and if the managers are not directly addressing productivity in their teams.

The San Francisco-headquartered company was among the first tech firms to tell its employees that they did not have to come back to office. Last year, when Salesforce acquired Slack, it was Benioff who said that people can work very effectively from their homes. The company said it would be left to the teams to decide how much time they would work in office.

The company's headcount grew by 32 per cent last year, this as it laid off hundreds of workers from its sales teams in a bid to improve profitability, Bloomberg reported.

A Salesforce spokesperson said the company has a hybrid work environment that empowers leaders and teams to work together with a purpose.

This comes at a time when Salesforce is facing slow revenue growth and exits from within its top leadership. Last month, the company said co-CEO Bret Taylor will step down from his post in January.

Three executives from Slack including co-founder Stewart Butterfield said they were departing the company. Salesforce has projected its slowest growth ever and is under pressure from activists to improve margins. The shares have dropped 19% since Taylor’s Nov. 30 resignation announcement and have dipped 49% this year, Bloomberg reported.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out