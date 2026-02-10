Salesforce said to embark on layoffs to cut up to 1,000 jobs

Salesforce Inc. has cut up to 1,000 jobs in early February, in yet another instance of AI remodelling the workspace. The Salesforce Tower in New York. (AP)

But the Salesforce layoffs has affected its Agentforce AI product, as well as roles across marketing, product management, data analytics, Business Insider reported citing LinkedIn posts and conversations with two employees.

HT.com has not independently verified the report.

The Salesforce layoffs are the latest in a string of job cuts at some of the largest technology companies in the world, as they streamline operations amid rising adoption of AI tools. In January, Amazon.com Inc. said it was reducing 16,000 roles worldwide in the second major round of layoffs at the company in three months.

Salesforce CEO Marc Benioff had in a podcast in August last year said that the company had cut 4,000 customer support roles, because it needed “less heads”, while discussing the impact of AI. In December, the company raised its revenue and adjusted profit forecasts for Fiscal 2026, anticipating growth in its AI agent platform due to strong enterprise demand.