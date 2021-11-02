Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Samvat 2078: Top Diwali stocks, themes picked by Axis Securities
business

Samvat 2078: Top Diwali stocks, themes picked by Axis Securities

According to the Axis Securities note cited by HT's sister publication, the following themes for Samvat 2078 would be the major ones to keep an eye out for – housing and banking, digital and cloud, travel, and tourism, home improvement.
Representational Image via social media
Published on Nov 02, 2021 09:58 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Samvat 2078 is projected to see a robust run, along the lines of Samvat 2077's stellar performance in the broader market. According to HT's sister publication Live Mint, which cited a note by brokerage and research firm Axis Securities, Samvat 2078 looks “much brighter and more promising” than the performance one year before since India's markets are gradually opening up as the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) situation normalises and economic activities are set to see higher growth which is indicated by the high-frequency trends.

According to the Axis Securities note cited by the publication, the following themes for Samvat 2078 would be the major ones to keep an eye out for – housing and banking, digital and cloud, travel, and tourism, home improvement. In general, the small and midcaps are picking up steam, and balance sheet leveraging is likely to play out in 2022 with an improved outlook on return ratios and profitability.

According to Axis Securities, housing and banking are some of the major themes that investors should keep an eye out for in the coming session since they are currently showing an improved outlook in the lower interest rate regime. The infrastructure sector, in general, has an improved outlook since the central government is expected to augment its spending in this sector moving forward.

RELATED STORIES

Digital and cloud computing sectors, on the other hand, are expected to remain major long-term structural themes in view of the digital space currently expanding in the country. Among other broad sectors, home improvement has recently improved its outlook and is expected to continue on this trend in 2022. Travel and tourism, too, are expected to take a boost – with the country gradually opening up after the pandemic situation.

Based on these themes, Axis Securities' top Diwali 2021 stock picks are – SBI Life Insurance (Target Price: 1,350), ICICI Securities (Target Price: Rs9 40), Cholamandalam Investment (Target Price: 690), and Can Fin Homes (Target Price: 800).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
diwali 2021 stocks stock value
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Sensex rises 228.13 points in opening session, Nifty at 18,003

Japan likely to ease border curbs for business travel: Report

World's first rooftop, open-air, Jio drive-in theatre to open in Mumbai on Nov 5

Elon Musk tweets ancient Chinese poem amid spat between Dogecoin, Shiba Inu
TRENDING TOPICS
Karnataka Rajyotsava 2021
Kerala Day
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
World Vegan Day
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP