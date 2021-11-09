Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Sapphire Foods IPO to open for subscription today: All you need to know
business

Sapphire Foods IPO to open for subscription today: All you need to know

Ahead of the rollout of the 3-day IPO, which will close on Thursday, Sapphire Foods said on Monday it had raised ₹933 crore from anchor investors.
Sapphire Foods operates KFC and Pizza Hut outlets in India (Image used only for representation)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 06:34 AM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The three-day initial public offering (IPO) of Sapphire Foods India Limited, which runs KFC and Pizza Hut outlets in the country, will open for subscription on Tuesday, November 9, and close on November 11. On Monday, Sapphire Foods said it had raised 933 crore from anchor investors ahead of the rollout of its IPO.

Here's all you need to know:

(1.) The offer is valued at 2073 crore at the upper price band. For each share, the company has fixed a price band of 1120-1180.

(2.) Under the IPO, which will entirely be an offer for sale (OFS), promoters and existing shareholders will sell 17,569,941 equity shares. 

(3.) Sapphire Foods Mauritius Limited, WWD Ruby Limited, Amethyst, QSR Management Trust, Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund, Edelweiss Crossover Opportunities Fund-Series II and AAJV Investment Trust will sell their respective shares under the offering.

(4.) Government of Singapore, Monetary Authority of Singapore, Abu Dhabi Investment Authority, Fidelity Funds, Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore), ICICI Prudential Life Insurance, Bajaj Allianz Life Insurance and Sundaram Mutual Fund are the lead investors of the IPO.

RELATED STORIES

(5.) Sapphire Foods has reserved 75 per cent of the share for quality institutional buyers (QIB), 15 per cent for non-institutional buyers, and the remaining 10 per cent for retail investors.

(6.) The company, backed by marquee investors such as Samara Capitals, Goldman Sachs, CX Partners and Edelweiss, is the largest franchisee in the sub-continent of American fast food corporation Yum Brands. 

(7.) The opening of its public offering comes a day after India's biggest IPO, by digital payments company Paytm, opened for subscription. Last week, five other companies successfully concluded their respective IPOs.

(With PTI inputs)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
initial public offering kfc pizza hut
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Paytm IPO has slow start, subscribed 18 per cent on Day 1

Gujarat ranks 1st for third consecutive year in logistics performance index

PayTM CEO Vijay Sharma visits Tirupati Temple in Andhra as firm’s IPO opens

Kotak Mahindra Bank hikes home loan rates by 0.05 per cent
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP