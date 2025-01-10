Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on January 11? Full holiday list for the month

Saturday bank holiday: Banks are usually open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays (if any) of a month, while they are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays as well as on all Sundays, according to the mandate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). Saturday bank holiday: While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise(Representational Image/Abeer Khan/Bloomberg)

Since January 11, 2025, is a second Saturday, banks will remain closed.

Apart from it being a second Saturday, January 11 is also Missionary Day as well as the day when Imoinu Iratpa is celebrated.

Imoinu Iratpa is a festival of lights dedicated to Imoinu Ahongbi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity and celebrated by the Meitei people in North-Eastern states like Manipur, Assam and Tripura. Sacrifices and prayers to the goddess are involved, along with other cultural events.

Missionary Day is celebrated in Mizoram, marking the arrival of two Welsh Christian missionaries who arrived a century ago and introduced Christianity to the state.

List of bank holidays in January 2025

Banks will remain closed on several days in January 2025 on various other occasions as well, including Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali, Thiruvalluvar Day, Uzhavar Thirunal, and the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti.

However, this is also dependent on which state you are in. The following table shows the entire state-wise list of bank holidays for December 2024.

January 2025 1 2 6 11 14 15 16 23 Agartala • Ahmedabad • Aizawl • • • Belapur Bengaluru • Bhopal Bhubaneswar • • Chandigarh • Chennai • • • • Dehradun Gangtok • • • Guwahati • Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh • Hyderabad - Telangana • Imphal • • Itanagar • • Jaipur Jammu Kanpur • Kochi Kohima • Kolkata • • Lucknow • Mumbai Nagpur New Delhi Panaji Patna Raipur Ranchi Shillong • Shimla Srinagar Thiruvananthapuram

Holiday Description Day New Year’s Day/Loosong/Namsoong 1 Loosong/Namsoong/New Year Celebration 2 Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday 6 Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa 11 Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali 14 Thiruvalluvar Day 15 Uzhavar Thirunal 16 Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti 23

Source: RBI Website

It is best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.

What banking services will be available on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.