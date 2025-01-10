Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Jan 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Saturday bank holiday: Are banks open or closed on January 11? Full holiday list for the month

ByHT News Desk
Jan 10, 2025 09:12 AM IST

Saturday bank holiday: Banks are usually closed on all the second and fourth Saturdays of a month, alongside Sundays.

Saturday bank holiday: Banks are usually open on the first, third, and fifth Saturdays (if any) of a month, while they are closed on all second and fourth Saturdays as well as on all Sundays, according to the mandate of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

Saturday bank holiday: While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise(Representational Image/Abeer Khan/Bloomberg)
Saturday bank holiday: While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise(Representational Image/Abeer Khan/Bloomberg)

Since January 11, 2025, is a second Saturday, banks will remain closed.

Apart from it being a second Saturday, January 11 is also Missionary Day as well as the day when Imoinu Iratpa is celebrated.

Imoinu Iratpa is a festival of lights dedicated to Imoinu Ahongbi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity and celebrated by the Meitei people in North-Eastern states like Manipur, Assam and Tripura. Sacrifices and prayers to the goddess are involved, along with other cultural events.

Missionary Day is celebrated in Mizoram, marking the arrival of two Welsh Christian missionaries who arrived a century ago and introduced Christianity to the state.

Also Read: ‘Rename it ‘Sun-duty’: Billionaire’s pitch after L&T chairman wants employees to work on Sunday

List of bank holidays in January 2025

Banks will remain closed on several days in January 2025 on various other occasions as well, including Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali, Thiruvalluvar Day, Uzhavar Thirunal, and the birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti.

However, this is also dependent on which state you are in. The following table shows the entire state-wise list of bank holidays for December 2024.

Also Read: Centre appoints Tuhin Kanta Pandey as next revenue secretary

January 20251261114151623
Agartala
Ahmedabad
Aizawl
Belapur
Bengaluru
Bhopal
Bhubaneswar
Chandigarh
Chennai
Dehradun
Gangtok
Guwahati
Hyderabad - Andhra Pradesh
Hyderabad - Telangana
Imphal
Itanagar
Jaipur
Jammu
Kanpur
Kochi
Kohima
Kolkata
Lucknow
Mumbai
Nagpur
New Delhi
Panaji
Patna
Raipur
Ranchi
Shillong
Shimla
Srinagar
Thiruvananthapuram
Holiday DescriptionDay
New Year’s Day/Loosong/Namsoong1
Loosong/Namsoong/New Year Celebration2
Sri Guru Gobind Singh’s Birthday6
Missionary Day/Imoinu Iratpa11
Makar Sankranti/Uttarayana Punyakala/Pongal/Maghe Sankranti/Magh Bihu/Birthday of Hazarat Ali14
Thiruvalluvar Day15
Uzhavar Thirunal16
Birthday of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose/Vir Surendrasai Jayanti23

Source: RBI Website

Also Read: L&T chairman’s 90-hour work week remark ‘reflects larger ambition’, says company

It is best advised to contact your nearest bank branch in case there are any further confusions regarding bank holidays.

What banking services will be available on bank holidays?

While bank branches will be closed for all the aforementioned dates, customers can still access digital or net banking services throughout the year, unless the bank notifies otherwise (Usually for maintenance work).

All bank websites, banking apps, UPI, and ATM services will be active throughout the year otherwise. You can even start a fixed deposit or a recurring deposit on such days digitally.

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, January 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On