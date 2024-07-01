 Saudi Aramco awards $25 billion in contracts for gas expansion - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jul 01, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Saudi Aramco awards $25 billion in contracts for gas expansion

Bloomberg |
Jul 01, 2024 10:44 AM IST

The contracts awarded include $12.4 billion for increasing gas output at Jafurah, plus $8.8 billion for expanding the so-called master gas system.

Saudi Aramco has awarded construction contracts worth $25 billion for the development of its Jafurah gas project, as it looks to boost production of the fuel considered a key part of plans to reduce plant-warming emissions.

An Aramco employee walks near an oil tank at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia.(Reuters)
An Aramco employee walks near an oil tank at Saudi Aramco's Ras Tanura oil refinery and oil terminal in Saudi Arabia.(Reuters)

The contracts awarded include $12.4 billion for increasing gas output at Jafurah, plus $8.8 billion for expanding the so-called master gas system, which delivers natural gas to customers around the country, according to a statement. Aramco also awarded $2.4 billion in contracts for gas rigs.

Read more: FIIs are back in Indian stock market with $3.2 billion investment in June

Saudi Arabia has some of the biggest gas reserves in the world. Development of the Jafurah field, estimated to hold 200 trillion cubic feet of gas, is expected to cost $100 billion and boost the firm’s gas production more than 60% by 2030.

“These contract awards demonstrate our firm belief in the future of gas as an important energy source, as well as a vital feedstock for downstream industries,” Aramco Chief Executive Officer Amin Nasser said in Sunday’s statement.

Read more: Stock market opens flat, Nifty and Sensex above 24K and 79K levels

“The scale of our ongoing investment at Jafurah and the expansion of our Master Gas System underscores our intention to further integrate and grow our gas business to meet anticipated rising demand,” he added.

Gas from the project will be used in the first instance to supply the country’s domestic industries, with any excess capacity potentially used to make blue hydrogen or exported as LNG, Aramco has said.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest updates on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Budget 2024 at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Saudi Aramco awards $25 billion in contracts for gas expansion
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, July 01, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On