SBI ATM charges on cash withdrawal, cheque book to change from July 1

From July 1, the country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) will levy charges for cash withdrawal beyond four free transactions in a month from customers holding the basic savings bank deposit (BSBD) accounts. These customers will also be levied charges for cheque book beyond 10 leaves in a year.

As per the revision in service charges for BSBD accounts, SBI will levy charges ranging from ₹15 to ₹75 for the "additional value added services" with effect from July 1, 2021.

Non-financial transactions and transfer transactions will be free of cost at branches, ATM, CDM (cash dispensing machines) for the BSBD account holders.

Cash withdrawal from bank:

The SBI said it will charge ₹15 plus GST per cash withdrawal for transaction at bank branches, SBI ATM or from other bank's ATMs beyond 4 free cash withdrawals. "Charges will be recovered beyond 4 free cash withdrawal transaction (including ATM and branch)," SBI said, reported news agency PTI.

Cheque book charges:

With respect to cheque book services, first 10 cheque leaves will be free of cost in a financial year. Thereafter, 10 leaf cheque book will be levied ₹40 plus GST; 25 leaf cheque book at ₹75 plus GST and emergency cheque book will attract a charge of ₹50 plus GST for 10 leaves or part thereof, the SBI added.

"However, senior citizen customers are exempted (on cheque book services)," said SBI.