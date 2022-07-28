Home / Business / SBI Card net profit rises two-fold to 627 crore in first quarter
business

SBI Card net profit rises two-fold to 627 crore in first quarter

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card) on Thursday reported a two-fold rise in net profit to 627 crore in the first quarter ending June 30.
SBI Cards turnover during the quarter jumped to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>3,263 crore against <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2,451 crore a year ago (Representational Image)
SBI Cards turnover during the quarter jumped to 3,263 crore against 2,451 crore a year ago (Representational Image)
Published on Jul 28, 2022 03:58 PM IST
Copy Link
PTI | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

SBI Cards and Payment Services Ltd (SBI Card) on Thursday reported a two-fold rise in net profit to 627 crore in the first quarter ended June 30, due to a decline in delinquencies.

The SBI-promoted card issuance company had reported a net profit of 305 crore in the April-June quarter of the previous fiscal (2021-22).

Its total income during the quarter rose to 3,263 crore against 2,451 crore a year ago, SBI Cards said in a regulatory filing.

Also Read | SBI's ‘contactless’ debit card option: All you need to know

Segment-wise, the interest income in the first quarter increased to 1,387 crore from 1,153 crore a year ago, while income from fees and commission rose to 1,538 crore compared to 1,099 crore.

On the asset quality front, the company's gross non-performing assets declined to 2.24 per cent of gross advances as of June 30, 2022, against 3.91 per cent as of June 30, 2021.

Similarly, net NPA slipped to 0.78 per cent from 0.88 per cent a year ago.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sbi
sbi
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 29, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out