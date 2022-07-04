Home / Business / SBI customer? Call on these toll free numbers to avail banking services on phone
SBI customer? Call on these toll free numbers to avail banking services on phone

A whole host of services can be availed at home by calling on either 1800 1234 or 1800 2100, the country's largest public sector bank informed.
The State Bank of India (File Photo)
Published on Jul 04, 2022 10:53 AM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released two new toll free numbers, by calling on which its customers can avail banking services on their phone. This will, therefore, also help them avail these facilities on bank holidays, as well as on second Saturdays and Sundays.

“Fulfill your banking needs, just call! Call SBI Contact Centre yoll-free at 1800 1234 or 1834 2100,” the country's largest public sector bank said in a tweet on Sunday.

By calling on either of these numbers, SBI customers can avail the following services:

(1.) Account balance and details of last five transactions

(2.) Status of ATM card blocking as well as dispatch

(3.) Request a new ATM card after the previous one is blocked

(4.) Cheque book dispatch status

(5.) Details of tax deducted at source (TDS), deposit interest certificate by e-mail

Who can avail SBI's toll free number service: According to SBI's website, any customer of the Mumbai-headquartered bank can dial these numbers from any location and at any time. These toll free numbers are accessible from all landlines and mobile phones in the country.

