Home / Business / SBI, HDFC hike interest rates for fixed deposits. Check latest figures here
business

SBI, HDFC hike interest rates for fixed deposits. Check latest figures here

The hike comes after the RBI, on February 10, kept the repo rate and reverse repo rate unchanged.
A State Bank of India (SBI) branch (Image used only for representation)
A State Bank of India (SBI) branch (Image used only for representation)
Published on Feb 17, 2022 06:04 PM IST
Copy Link
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Days after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), on February 10, kept the repo rate and reserve repo rates unchanged, two major banks--HDFC Bank and State Bank of India (SBI)--have hiked the respective interest rates offered by each on fixed deposits (FDs).

HDFC's revised rates came into effect from February 14, while those from SBI became applicable from February 14. 

Revised FD interest rates for HDFC:

7-14 days, 15-29 days: 2.5%

30-45 days, 46-60 days, 61-90 days: 3%

91 days to 6 months: 3.5%

6 months 1 day to 9 months: 4.4%

9 months 1 day to less than a year: 4.4%

1 year 1 day to 2 years: 5%

2 years 1 day to 3 years: 5.2%

3 years 1 day to 5 years: 5.45%

5 years 1 day to 10 years: 5.6%

Revised FD interest rates for SBI:

7-45 days: 2.9%

46-179 days: 3.9%

180-210 days, 211 days to less than 1 year: 4.4%

1 year to less than 2 years: 5.1%

2 years to less than 3 years: 5.2%

3 years to less than 5 years: 5.45%

5 years and up to 10 years: 5.5%

 

 

 

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sbi hdfc fixed deposit + 1 more
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 17, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out