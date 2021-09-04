Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SBI internet banking, YONO app to be unavailable for 180 minutes. Details here

The combined userbase of SBI's customers who use internet banking, YONO and UPI services is 250 million. Last week, the bank announced that it has raised ₹4,000 crore through Basel compliant additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds, offering a coupon rate of 7.72 per cent.
By hindustantimes.com | Written by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 11:27 AM IST
SBI's services were down for 150 minutes on August 6 and 7 due to maintenance work.(HT File Photo)

The State Bank of India (SBI) has alerted its customers about non-availability of its internet banking and mobile application late on Saturday due to maintenance work. According to the notice posted by SBI on its Twitter accounts, internet banking, YONO app, UPI and IMPS services will not be available for 180 minutes - from 22:35 hours on September 4 to 01:35 hours on September 5.

"We request our esteemed customers to bear with us as we strive to provide a better banking experience," the SBI said in the accompanying tweet posted on Friday.

Last month, SBI's services were down for 150 minutes on August 6 and 7 due to maintenance work.

RELATED STORIES

This will be the sixth time in nearly three months that digital banking services of the state-run bank will be hit due to the maintenance work. However, the exercise it undertaken late in the night to ensure least number of customers are impacted.

The combined userbase of the bank's customers who use internet banking, YONO and UPI services is 250 million.

Last week, the bank announced that it has raised 4,000 crore through Basel compliant additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds, offering a coupon rate of 7.72 per cent.

The issue garnered overwhelming response from investors with bids in excess of 10,000 crore received against a base issue size of 1,000 crore, the SBI said in a release.

It is the first AT1 bond issuance in the domestic market post the new Sebi regulations announced in March this year.

