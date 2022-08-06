Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SBI net profit dips 7% to 6,068 crore in Q1

Published on Aug 06, 2022 02:14 PM IST
On a consolidated basis, SBI's net profit fell marginally to ₹7,325.11 crore compared to ₹7,379.91 crore in the same quarter a year ago.
SBI's NPA ration improved to 3.91 per cent from 5.32 per cent at June-end last year.(Reuters file photo)
The country's biggest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Saturday posted a 7 per cent decline in standalone net profit at 6,068 crore for the first quarter of the current financial year due to fall in income.

The bank had reported a net profit of 6,504 crore in the April-June quarter of 2021-22.

Its standalone total income declined to 74,998.57 crore in the first quarter of 2022-23, as against 77,347.17 crore in the same period a year ago, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

The bank's gross non-performing assets (NPA) ratio improved to 3.91 per cent from 5.32 per cent at June-end last year.

Similarly, net NPAs declined to 1.02 per cent in June 2022 from 1.7 per cent a year ago.

On a consolidated basis, SBI's net profit fell marginally to 7,325.11 crore compared to 7,379.91 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

