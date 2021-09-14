SBI online banking service to be impacted for 120 minutes on September 15

The State Bank of India (SBI) is once again undertaking maintenance work due to which its customers won't be able to use the internet banking service. The maintenance activity will last for two hours, the bank said on Twitter.

"We will be undertaking maintenance activities on our Internet Banking application between 00.00 hours and 02.00 hours on 15th Sept September 2021 and 02:00 hrs. on 15th Sept 2021 (120 minutes)," SBI said in its tweet.

"During this period Online SBI will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us," is further said.

The bank asked its customers to "bear with us as we strive to provide a better Banking experience".

The bank has been regularly informing its customers about the maintenance work, and this is the third consecutive month - and twice this month - that these activities will affect digital banking services. In August and July too, internet banking, YONO app and other digital services were impacted due to maintenance activity.

However, the exercise is undertaken late in the night to ensure least number of customers are impacted.

The combined userbase of the bank's customers who use internet banking, YONO and UPI services is 250 million.

Earlier this month, SBI raised ₹4,000 crore through Basel compliant additional tier 1 (AT1) bonds, offering a coupon rate of 7.72 per cent.

The issue garnered overwhelming response from investors with bids in excess of ₹10,000 crore received against a base issue size of ₹1,000 crore, the bank said in a release.