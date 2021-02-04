Home / Business / SBI Q3 net profit falls 7% to 5,196 crore
SBI Q3 net profit falls 7% to 5,196 crore

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 04, 2021 02:52 PM IST
SBI has about 40,000 small businesses who have, so far, availed of the facility to ease repayment conditionsmint(MINT_PRINT)

Country's largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Thursday posted nearly 7 per cent fall in its standalone net profit at 5,196.22 crore for the third quarter ended December.

The bank had posted net profit of 5,583.36 crore in the October-December period of the previous fiscal.

Total income (standalone) also fell marginally to 75,980.65 crore during Q3FY21, as against 76,797.91 crore in the same period of 2019-20, SBI said in a regulatory filing.

On a consolidated basis, the bank posted a 5.8 fall in net profit at 6,402.16 crore during the quarter under review, as against 6,797.25 crore in the year-ago period.

The bank's asset quality improved substantially as the gross non-performing assets fell to 4.77 per cent of the gross advances as of December 31, 2020 from 6.94 per cent in the corresponding period a year ago.

In value terms, the gross NPAs or bad loans stood at 1,17,244.23 crore, as against 1,59,661.19 crore.

Likewise, the net NPAs were down 1.23 per cent at 29,031.72 crore, as against 2.65 per cent (at 58,248.61 crore).

Provisions for bad loans and contingencies for the quarter spiked to 10,342.39 crore, from 7,252.90 crore a year earlier.

The shares of SBI were trading 2.02 per cent up at 342.65 apiece on BSE.

