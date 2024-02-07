 SBI stock price hits all-time high; lender's market cap crosses ₹6 lakh crore - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / SBI stock price hits all-time high; lender's market cap crosses 6 lakh crore

SBI stock price hits all-time high; lender's market cap crosses 6 lakh crore

ByHT News Desk
Feb 07, 2024 03:33 PM IST

On February 3, the SBI had reported a 35 per cent fall in net profit to ₹9,164 crore for the December quarter

The shares of State Bank of India on Wednesday surged by nearly four per cent to touch an all-time high of 675.70.

With the surge in share prices, the market capitalisation of the State Bank of India crossed the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>6 lakh crore mark(Priyanka Parashar/Mint)
With the surge in share prices, the market capitalisation of the State Bank of India crossed the 6 lakh crore mark(Priyanka Parashar/Mint)

With the surge in share prices, the market capitalisation of the public lender crossed the 6 lakh crore mark, making it the second public sector undertaking (PSU) after Life Insurance Corporation of India to achieve the milestone.

ALSO READ: TCS' record highs, cross 15 lakh crore market cap: What's happening

According to the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website, at least eight companies have a market cap of more than 6 lakh crore. Mukesh Ambani-led Reliance Industries has the highest market cap of 19.32 lakh crore, followed by TCS ( 15.12 lakh crore) and HDFC Bank ( 10.96 lakh crore).

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

SBI reported 35% fall in Q3 net profit

On February 3, the SBI had reported a 35 per cent fall in net profit to 9,164 crore for the December quarter. The lender had earned a net profit of 14,205 crore in the year-ago period.

ALSO READ: Tata Group crosses 30 lakh crore market cap, a first: Here's how

The bank's total income rose to 1,18,193 crore in the third quarter of the ongoing fiscal as against 98,084 crore in the same period a year ago, the bank said in a regulatory filing.

During the quarter, the bank earned interest income of 1,06,734 crore as against 86,616 crore in the same period a year ago.

Similarly, net Non-Performing Assets (NPAs) also eased to 0.64 per cent against 0.77 per cent at the end of the same period a year ago.

On a consolidated basis, SBI Group's net profit slipped 29 per cent to 11,064 crore as against 15,477 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

SBI had attributed the fall in profit to the additional provision of 7,100 crore made in the reporting quarter towards salaries and pensions arising out of the 17 per cent wage hike settlement reached with employee unions in November last year.

(With PTI input)

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 07, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On