SBI's internet banking, YONO app to be impacted for 150 minutes. Details here

The internet banking and YONO mobile application of State Bank of India (SBI) will be affected late night on August 6 and an hour on August 7 due to maintenance work. The bank announced this on Twitter on Wednesday, saying the downtime is expected to last 150 minutes.

"We will be undertaking maintenance activities between 22:45 hrs on 06.08.2021 and 01:15 hrs on 07.08.2021 (150 minutes). Durign this period, internet banking/YONO/YONO Lite/YONO Business will be unavailable. We regret the inconvenience caused and request you to bear with us," the notice posted by SBI on Twitter read.

This is the fifth time in two months that maintenance work has hit the digital banking services of the state-run bank. However, the exercise it undertaken late in the night to ensure least number of customers are impacted.

The combined userbase of the bank's customers who use internet banking, YONO and UPI services is 250 million.

The bank on Wednesday reported a 55.25 per cent jump in standalone profit after tax at ₹6,504 crore for the quarter ended June, helped by lower provisioning for bad loans and higher non-interest income.

The lender's standalone profit after tax stood at ₹4,189 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal.

On a consolidated basis, the profit after tax stood at ₹7,539.22 crore, as against ₹5,203.49 crore in the year-ago quarter.

"The bank has done well on most of the parameters. As far as the net profit is concerned, the number was around ₹6,500 crore which is an increase of 55.25 per cent on a y-o-y basis and is the highest quarterly profit posted by the bank ever since the year 2008.

"In respect of asset quality also, I am satisfied with the outcome," SBI Chairman Dinesh Khara told reporters.

Net interest income (NII) grew by 3.74 per cent to ₹27,638 crore as against ₹26,642 crore in Q1 FY21.