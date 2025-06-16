SEBI approves AlphaGrep to launch quant-driven mutual fund business

AlphaGrep Securities, a quantitative investment firm, on Monday said it has received an in-principle approval from SEBI to sponsor a mutual fund. AlphaGrep Investment Management (AGIM) is the asset management vertical that will house the proposed mutual fund business.(Shutterstock/representational)

This approval marks a milestone in AlphaGrep’s journey to bring its data-driven, technology-powered investment capabilities to a broader retail and institutional investor base in India, it said in a statement.

Founded in 2010, AlphaGrep has built a specialised quant trading and investment platform and manages more than ₹8,500 crore globally, it said.

The new mutual fund business will operate under the same quantitative philosophy that has driven AlphaGrep’s success – combining advanced mathematical models, machine learning, and a disciplined approach to portfolio construction, it said.

The firm plans to offer a range of quant-driven actively managed products catering to diverse investor needs, including equity and hybrid strategies, it said.

The final registration and operational launch are subject to the fulfilment of SEBI’s prescribed requirements, it added.