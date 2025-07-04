Search
Friday, Jul 04, 2025
New Delhi oC

SEBI bars Jane Street from Indian securities market over manipulation probe

Bloomberg |
Updated on: Jul 04, 2025 10:45 AM IST

SEBI said that Jane Street Group entities “are restrained from accessing the securities market.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has barred Jane Street Group from accessing the nation’s securities market, the regulator said in an order on its website.

The SEBI has barred Jane Street Group from accessing the nation’s securities market, the regulator said in an order on its website.
The SEBI has barred Jane Street Group from accessing the nation’s securities market, the regulator said in an order on its website.

SEBI said that Jane Street Group entities “are restrained from accessing the securities market and are further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly.”

Banks have been directed to ensure no debits are made without SEBI’s permission in respect of the accounts held individually or jointly by the entities, according to the order.

SEBI has been investigating Jane Street’s derivatives trades after some market participants alleged manipulation by the US firm. Jane Street generated more than $2.3 billion in net revenue from equity derivatives last year in India.

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and GRSE Shares on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and GRSE Shares on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / SEBI bars Jane Street from Indian securities market over manipulation probe
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On