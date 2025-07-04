SEBI bars Jane Street from Indian securities market over manipulation probe

The Securities and Exchange Board of India has barred Jane Street Group from accessing the nation’s securities market, the regulator said in an order on its website. The SEBI has barred Jane Street Group from accessing the nation’s securities market, the regulator said in an order on its website.

SEBI said that Jane Street Group entities “are restrained from accessing the securities market and are further prohibited from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly.”

Banks have been directed to ensure no debits are made without SEBI’s permission in respect of the accounts held individually or jointly by the entities, according to the order.

SEBI has been investigating Jane Street’s derivatives trades after some market participants alleged manipulation by the US firm. Jane Street generated more than $2.3 billion in net revenue from equity derivatives last year in India.