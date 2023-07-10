Home / Business / Securities Appellate Tribunal refuses to stay SEBI order against Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka

Securities Appellate Tribunal refuses to stay SEBI order against Subhash Chandra, Punit Goenka

Reuters |
Jul 10, 2023 12:44 PM IST

SEBI in its order had alleged the two were actively involved in diverting company funds to group's other listed entities related to founding shareholders.

An Indian tribunal on Monday dismissed an appeal from former Zee Group Chairman Subhash Chandra and Zee Entertainment Chief Executive Punit Goenka over a ban on the duo by India markets regulator from holding board positions in publicly listed companies.

Zee Entertainment chairman Subhash Chandra.(Mint File)
Zee Entertainment chairman Subhash Chandra.(Mint File)

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on June 12 barred Chandra and Goenka from listed company boardrooms on allegations of fund diversion.

The regulator in its order had alleged the two were actively involved in diverting company funds to the group's other listed entities and firms related to founding shareholders.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal while refusing to vacate the regulator's directions said that it does not see merit in interfering in the regulator's order and also asked the duo to defend themselves before SEBI.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, July 11, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out