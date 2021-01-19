IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Sensex jumps over 700 points to 49,274; Nifty nears 14,500
business

Sensex jumps over 700 points to 49,274; Nifty nears 14,500

The Nifty and Sensex hit record highs last week and saw investors book some profit after the record run.
Reuters
UPDATED ON JAN 19, 2021 01:15 PM IST
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)

Indian shares edged higher on Tuesday after dropping 2% in the past couple of sessions, with carmaker Maruti Suzuki gaining after deciding to raise prices of select models.

The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.9% to 14,405 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.9% at 49,010.43 by 0350 GMT. The Nifty and Sensex hit record highs last week and saw investors book some profit after the record run.

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares rose 2% after the country's largest automaker by market value said on Monday it will raise prices for some car models to mitigate the impact of rising costs.

Mindtree Ltd shares rose 4% after the information technology services provider reported strong December quarter results on Monday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OPEN APP
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.