Sensex jumps over 700 points to 49,274; Nifty nears 14,500
Indian shares edged higher on Tuesday after dropping 2% in the past couple of sessions, with carmaker Maruti Suzuki gaining after deciding to raise prices of select models.
The blue-chip NSE Nifty 50 index rose 0.9% to 14,405 and the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex was up 0.9% at 49,010.43 by 0350 GMT. The Nifty and Sensex hit record highs last week and saw investors book some profit after the record run.
Maruti Suzuki India Ltd shares rose 2% after the country's largest automaker by market value said on Monday it will raise prices for some car models to mitigate the impact of rising costs.
Mindtree Ltd shares rose 4% after the information technology services provider reported strong December quarter results on Monday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex closes 834 points higher at 49,398, Nifty ends at 14,521
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Need to increase R&D investment, leverage India's IT prowess
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
NBFCs, fintech companies urge FM Sitharaman to enhance lending facilities
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin’s turbulence helps kindle rally in largest rival Ether
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mindtree shares climb 6% as net profit jumps in Q3 report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Petrol price touches record high of ₹85 in Delhi, diesel surpasses ₹75 mark
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex jumps over 700 points to 49,274; Nifty nears 14,500
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Government may rationalise 120 autonomous bodies
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Centre likely to set up DFIs to meet infra funding needs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Suzuki takes SUV battle to Hyundai
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Stocks extend decline on weak global cues, valuation concerns
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian companies consider buying vaccines for employees
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMF chief sees 'high degree of uncertainty' in global outlook
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Healthcare sector's revenue expected to grow 20% in 2021-22: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRFC IPO subscribed 65% on first day of offer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox