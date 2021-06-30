Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Sensex closes 67 points lower, Nifty at 15,721.50; IT gains and banks drag
business

Sensex closes 67 points lower, Nifty at 15,721.50; IT gains and banks drag

After rallying nearly 400 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index made a U-turn to settle 66.95 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 52,482.71. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 26.95 points or 0.17 per cent to close at 15,721.50.
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUN 30, 2021 04:07 PM IST
Sensex drops 66.95 points to end at 52,482.71; Nifty slips 26.95 points to 15,721.50 on Wednesday.(File photo)

Equity benchmark Sensex surrendered early gains to end 67 points lower on Wednesday as investors booked profits at higher levels amid a largely negative trend in global markets.

After rallying nearly 400 points during the day, the 30-share BSE index made a U-turn to settle 66.95 points or 0.13 per cent lower at 52,482.71. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty slipped 26.95 points or 0.17 per cent to close at 15,721.50.

PowerGrid was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 1 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, ICICI Bank, HDFC, NTPC, HUL and L&T.

On the other hand, Infosys, Reliance Industries, Nestle India and Martui were among the gainers.

"Domestic benchmark indices gave up gains towards the final session as continued profit-booking in financials dragged markets," said Binod Modi, Head- Strategy at Reliance Securities.

However, buying was visible in IT, metals and auto companies, while pharma broadly remained resilient. Further, RIL also aided market to arrest the fall.

Notably, midcap and smallcap stocks continued to outperform broader indices, he said, adding that volatility index corrected marginally.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong and Tokyo ended in the red, while Shanghai and Seoul closed with gains.

Equities in Europe were trading with losses in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.79 per cent higher at USD 74.87 per barrel.

