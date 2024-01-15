close_game
News / Business / Sensex closes at lifetime high, touches 73,327 points; Nifty at 22,097 as IT stocks rally

Sensex closes at lifetime high, touches 73,327 points; Nifty at 22,097 as IT stocks rally

ByVaishnawi Sinha
Jan 15, 2024 04:25 PM IST

Sensex touched its lifetime high today for the second straight session, while Nifty also touched its record high at 22,097 on Monday.

The Indian stock market on Monday hit its lifetime high as IT stocks continued to rally till markets closed. With better than expected results of HCL Technologies and Wipro on Friday, Sensex crossed the 73,300 point mark for the first time.

Sensex and Nifty touched their lifetime high on January 15. (Reuters)(REUTERS)
Sensex and Nifty touched their lifetime high on January 15. (Reuters)(REUTERS)

The NSE Nifty 50 index added 0.93% to 22,097.45 points, while the S&P BSE Sensex climbed 1.05% to 73,327.94. The Nifty 50 surpassed the 22,000 level, while the Sensex breached the 73,000 mark for the first time.

IT stocks on Monday touched their highest in two years, jumping as much as 3.85% during the market session before paring gains to close 1.86% higher. Overall, the last two sessions of stock market have seen an exceptional impact from the quarterly reports of big tech and IT firms.

The index has risen 7.10% in the last two sessions, with Wipro becoming the highest gainer of the market today. Wipro shares rallied 6.26%, while HCLTech climbed 3.08%, contributing to the all-time high of Nifty and Sensex.

While Sensex closed at over 73,300 on Monday evening, the benchmark index opened at over 73,000 for the first time in its history today, while Nifty crossing the 22,000 mark during the early hours of the trade today.

Top gainers of January 15

Stocks from the information technology sector became the highest contributors to Nifty and Sensex on Monday, with Wipro becoming the top gainer after its Q3 results went better than expected on Friday, January 12.

Wipro, HCLTech and Infosys were among the top four Nifty 50 gainers, adding between 2.4% and 6.5%. Among individual stocks, state-owned Oil and Natural Gas Corp (ONGC) rose 4.5%, leading energy and oil and gas up 1.37% and 1.73%, respectively.

Apart from this, firms like Tech Mahindra and Infosys rallying over 2 percent during closing. SBI and HDFC were the top gainers among banks on Monday, both rallying over 1 percent each when the markets closed.

(With inputs from Reuters)

