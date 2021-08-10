Sensex closes session 151 points higher at record 54,554; Nifty ends session at 16,280

Equity benchmark Sensex rose by 152 points to end at a record high on Tuesday, tracking gains in index majors HDFC, Bharti Airtel and Infosys amid a largely positive trend in global markets.

The 30-share index ends 151.81 points or 0.28 per cent higher at its lifetime peak of 54,554.66, while the broader NSE Nifty advanced 21.85 points or 0.13 per cent to 16,280.10.

Bharti Airtel was the top gainer in the Sensex pack, rising around 4 per cent, followed by Tech Mahindra, HDFC, Kotak Bank, M&M and HCL Tech.

On the other hand, Tata Steel, NTPC, ITC and PowerGrid were among the laggards.

"Domestic equities witnessed high volatility today and benchmark Nifty after recording fresh all-time high fell sharply mainly led by heavy selling pressure in metals, PSU banks and realty stocks," said Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities.

However, financials (ex- PSU banks) continued to support market and arrested sharp fall, he said, adding that IT stocks remained in focus today as high volatility in market provided an edge to safer bet like IT companies.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Tokyo ended with gains, while Seoul was in the red. Equities in Europe were largely trading on a positive note in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude rose 1.03 per cent to USD 69.75 per barrel.