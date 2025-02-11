Menu Explore
Sensex crashes 1,000 points over US tariffs fear, Nifty down 330 points

ByHT News Desk
Feb 11, 2025 01:39 PM IST

All major sectors declined, driven by concerns over US trade policy and disappointing domestic earnings.

Indian markets fell sharply on Tuesday as concerns around US trade policy and lacklustre domestic earnings continued to sap investor sentiment.

The Nifty 50 was down 339 points as of 1.30 pm, while the BSE Sensex shed 1047 points.(File)
The Nifty 50 was down 339 points as of 1.30 pm, while the BSE Sensex shed 1047 points.(File)

The Nifty 50 was down 339 points as of 1.30 pm, while the BSE Sensex shed 1047 points.

All 13 major sectors declined, while the broader smallcaps and midcaps lost 2.5% and 2%, respectively.

The top losers on Sensex included Zomato, Power Grid Corporation of India and Tata Motors while top Nifty losers included Eicher Motor, Apollo Hospitals and Shriram Finance.

Nearly 300 Nifty stocks were at their 52-week lows while over 400 Sensex stocks had hit their yearly lows.

Trump on Monday raised tariffs on steel and aluminium imports to 25% "without exceptions or exemptions" and said he would announce plans to impose reciprocal levies on several countries in the next two days.

