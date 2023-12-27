Sensex crosses 72,000 mark for first time, Nifty settles at all-time high of 21,654

The Bombay Stock Exchange's 30-share index crossed the 72,000 mark for the first time, ending at 72,038. The historic feat was achieved 12 days after the Sensex had hit the 71,000 mark.



The National Stock Exchange (NSE)'s stock index Nifty jumped 213.40 points to settle at an all-time high of 21,654.75. Earlier in the day, Nifty had achieved an all-time high of 21,600 points. Sensex ended above the 72,000 mark for the first time. (REUTERS)

During the day, the Sensex had jumped 783.05 points or 1.09 per cent to reach its intra-day lifetime high of 72,119.85.

UltraTech Cement, JSW Steel, Tata Motors, Bharti Airtel, State Bank of India, Larsen & Toubro, Infosys and Bajaj Finserv were the major gainers on the BSE. NTPC and Tech Mahindra were the laggards on the Sensex.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo, Shanghai and Hong Kong settled with gains.

European markets were mostly trading in positive territory. The US markets ended in the green on Tuesday.

"The upbeat domestic market continued reaching a new record high and easily recovered the last week's losses. This upward trend was predominantly supported by the Santa Claus rally in anticipation of early rate cuts by the US Fed and cooling global inflation," Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services, told PTI.



Earlier in the day, Sensex had jumped 289.93 points to 71,626.73 in early trade. The Nifty climbed 90.45 points to 21,531.80. UltraTech Cement, Bajaj Finance, Bajaj Finserv, Tata Motors, Larsen & Toubro and Power Grid were the major gainers on the BSE.

The BSE benchmark climbed 229.84 points or 0.32 per cent to settle at 71,336.80 on Tuesday. The Nifty had advanced 91.95 points or 0.43 per cent to 21,441.35.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹95.20 crore on Tuesday, according to the exchange data.