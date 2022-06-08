Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sensex down by 215 pts to close at 54,892; Nifty ends session at 16,341

RBI on Wednesday maintained its growth projection at 7.2% for financial year 2022-23.
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
Published on Jun 08, 2022 03:27 PM IST
ByHT News Desk

The 30 stock S&P BSE Sensex on Wednesday ended session at 54,892.49, down by 215 points - against its previous day's close at 55,107.34 points. The broader Nifty 50 of the National Stock Exchange closed session at 16,340 - down by 75 points.

Unveiling the third monetary policy for 2022-23, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said the Indian economy remained resilient, and the central bank will continue to support growth. RBI on Wednesday maintained its growth projection at 7.2% for financial year 2022-23.

RBI on Wednesday raised the interest rate by 50 basis points to a two-year high of 4.9 per cent as it doubled down to tame inflation that has surged in the last couple of months. The rate hike comes on the back of a 40 basis points increase effected by RBI at an unscheduled meeting on May 4.

