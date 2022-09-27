Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Sensex down by 38 points to end day at 57,107.52; Nifty closes at 17,007

Sensex down by 38 points to end day at 57,107.52; Nifty closes at 17,007

business
Updated on Sep 27, 2022 04:15 PM IST

Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 2.25 per cent, followed by Titan, SBI, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and HDFC twins.

People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI file)
PTI |

Equity benchmark Sensex and Nifty ended marginally down on Tuesday tracking losses in metal, banking and financial stocks.

Investors also remained concerned over persistent foreign fund outflows, traders said.

Falling for the fifth consecutive session, the 30-share BSE index ended 37.70 points or 0.07 per cent lower at 57,107.52. Similarly, the NSE Nifty shed 8.90 points or 0.05 per cent to close at 17,007.40.

Tata Steel was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding 2.25 per cent, followed by Titan, SBI, Kotak Bank, Tech Mahindra, ICICI Bank and HDFC twins.

On the other hand, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, Dr Reddy's, HCL Tech and Nestle India are among the gainers.

Of the Sensex constituents, 18 stocks closed lower while 12 were in the green.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Hong Kong, Tokyo, Seoul closed in positive territory.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading on a mixed note in mid-session deals.

International oil benchmark Brent crude climbed 1.78 per cent to USD 85.56 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) were net sellers in the capital market, offloading shares worth 5,101.30 crore on Monday, according to stock exchange data.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP