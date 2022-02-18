Home / Business / Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 110 points
Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 110 points

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 109.52 points or trading at 57782.49 and down by 0.19 per cent at 9.19 am.
File photo for representational purposes.
Updated on Feb 18, 2022 09:47 AM IST
ANI | , New Delhi

Equity indices opened in red on Friday with Sensex down by 109.52 points and Nifty down by 27.10 points.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17277.50 at 9:19 am, down by 27.10 points or 0.16 per cent.

New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 18, 2022
