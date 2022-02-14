Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Equity indices open in red, Sensex down by 1,256 points

Updated on Feb 14, 2022 09:30 AM IST
ANI |

Equity indices opened in red on Monday with Sensex down by 1,256.48 points and Nifty down by 373.10 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 1,256.48 points or trading at 56,896.44 and down by 2.16 per cent at 9.27 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 17,001.70 at 9.27 am, down by 373.10 points or 2.15 per cent.

