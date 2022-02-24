Home / Business / Equity markets spooked amid Russia-Ukraine crisis, Sensex down by 1,432 points
business

Equity markets spooked amid Russia-Ukraine crisis, Sensex down by 1,432 points

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 1432.50 points or 2.50 per cent at 55,799.56 at 9.15 am.
On the Sensex, the sectors trading on a positive bias were consumer durables and consumer discretionary goods and services among others.(Reuters )
On the Sensex, the sectors trading on a positive bias were consumer durables and consumer discretionary goods and services among others.(Reuters )
Updated on Feb 24, 2022 09:22 AM IST
Copy Link
ANI |

With Russian President Vladimir Putin announcing a special "military operation" in eastern Ukraine, equity indices opened in red on Thursday with the Sensex down by 1432.50 points and Nifty down by 410.70 points.

The 30-scrip BSE Sensex was down by 1432.50 points or 2.50 per cent at 55,799.56 at 9.15 am.

Similarly, 50-scrip NSE Nifty was trading at 16652.60 at 9.15 am, down by 410.70 points or 2.41 per cent.

On the Sensex, the sectors trading on a positive bias were consumer durables and consumer discretionary goods and services among others.

Earlier today, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a special "military operation" to protect Donbas, the separatist-held region in eastern Ukraine.

Delivering an emergency address, Putin said the operation has been launched to demilitarize the country.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out