Sensex falls 19 points to close at 52,861; Nifty slumps 16 points to 15,818

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON JUL 06, 2021 03:50 PM IST
BSE Sensex (ANI Photo/File)

Equity benchmark Sensex closed marginally lower after a choppy session on Tuesday, tracking losses in index majors TCS, Infosys and Reliance Industries amid a largely weak trend in global markets.

The 30-share BSE index ended 18.82 points or 0.04 per cent lower at 52,861.18. The broader NSE Nifty fell 16.10 points or 0.1 per cent to 15,818.25.

Tech Mahindra was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding over 2 per cent, followed by TCS, Maruti, Reliance, Sun Pharma and Infosys.

On the other hand, UltraTech Cement, HDFC Bank, Bajaj Finance, Titan and ICICI Bank were among the gainers.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong closed in the negative terrain, while Seoul and Tokyo ended with gains.

Stock exchanges in Europe were trading in the red in mid-session deals.

The rupee fell 24 paise to close at 74.55 gainst the US dollar.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 0.39 per cent higher at USD 77.46 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors were net sellers in the capital market on Monday as they offloaded shares worth 338.43 crore, as per exchange data.

