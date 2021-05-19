Home / Business / Sensex falls by 290 points to close below 50,000, Nifty sheds 77 points to end at 15,027
business

Sensex falls by 290 points to close below 50,000, Nifty sheds 77 points to end at 15,027

Profit booking at higher levels to led to the decline in benchmark indices, analysts said.
PTI | , Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 03:52 PM IST
Sensex falls by 290 points to close below 50,000, Nifty ends at 15,027.(Reuters)

Equity benchmark Sensex tumbled 291 points on Wednesday, weighed by losses in index majors HDFC twins, ICICI Bank and Kotak Bank amid a negative trend in global markets.

Profit booking at higher levels to led to the decline in benchmark indices, analysts said.

Giving up the 50,000 mark, the 30-share BSE index ended 290.69 points or 0.58 per cent lower at 49,902.64. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty fell 77.95 points or 0.52 per cent to 15,030.15.

Bajaj Finserv was the top loser in the Sensex pack, shedding around 2 per cent, followed by HDFC, M&M, Bharti Airtel, UltraTech Cement and Kotak Bank.

On the other hand, Sun Pharma, Nestle India, Tech Mahindra, Bajaj Auto and Axis Bank were among the gainers.

Binod Modi, Head Strategy at Reliance Securities, said domestic equities corrected after recording sharp upswing in the last two days.

Notably, profit-booking was visible in most counters. Barring pharma, realty and IT, most of key sectoral indices traded in red, he added.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Tokyo ended on a negative note.

Equities in Europe were trading with losses in mid-session deals.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude was trading 1.96 per cent lower at USD 67.36 per barrel.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sensex bse sensex nifty nse india market updates
TRENDING NEWS

Watch: ITBP personnel dedicates soulful mandolin performance to Corona warriors

Lizard grabs worm off zoo owner’s lip, video leaves people with varied thoughts

This hilarious representation of a museum during a pandemic may crack you up

Delhi cop carries 82-year-old woman to vaccination centre, receives applause
TRENDING TOPICS
India Covid Cases
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Cyclone Tauktae Live
CGBSE 10th Result 2021
Chhattisgarh 10th results 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP