Sensex gains 158 points to open at 65,044; Nifty in green at 19,322

Reuters | | Posted by Nisha Anand
Aug 28, 2023 09:23 AM IST

Indian shares opened higher on Monday tracking Asian peers after China announced new measures to support its struggling markets, and as the markets weathered a slightly hawkish U.S. interest rate outlook.

Pedestrians walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building, in Mumbai, Thursday.(PTI)

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.29% at 19,322.70 at 9:16 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.25% to 65,044.97.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

