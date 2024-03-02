Sensex jumps 140 points to 73,884, Nifty rises to 22,393 in special live trading session

Both Sensex and Nifty open in the green on Saturday, March 2, as BSE and NSE conduct their special live trading session. Sensex saw a spike of over 140 points at the opening bell, while its NSE counterpart Nifty rose by around 50 points. BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 open in the green on Saturday

At the opening bell at 9:15 am, BSE Sensex rose by 142 points to stand at 73,884 points, while Nifty50 rose by 53 points during the early trade hours, standing at 22,393.

Both Sensex and Nifty hit their new all-time high at the start of the live trading session today. The BSE index neared the 74,000 mark during the previous market session as well, surging by over 1200 points during close. Meanwhile, Nifty saw a spike of over 300 points on Friday.

The special live trading session of the stock market will be conducted in two phases today. Usually, the Indian stock markets are closed on Saturday, but have been opened today in compliance to the SEBI regulations.

The first phase of the stock market session started on 9:15 am and will go on till 10:30 am. The second phase of the live trading session will start at 11:30 am and will close at 12:30 pm, according to the NSE notification regarding the same.

Why NSE, BSE are conducting a special live trading session?

Both NSE and BSE announced last month that they will be conducting a special live trading session on the first Saturday of March i.e. March 2 to ensure a smooth transition from the primary website to the emergency website in case of a disaster. This emergency disaster preparedness is a mandate of SEBI.

NSE wrote in its official circular, “Members are requested to note that Exchange shall be conducting a special live trading session with intra-day switch over from Primary site to Disaster Recovery site on Saturday, March 02, 2024, in Equity and Equity Derivatives segments.”