Home / Business / Sensex jumps 228 points to open at 54,564; Nifty starts session at 16,345
business

Sensex jumps 228 points to open at 54,564; Nifty starts session at 16,345

  • On Friday, the 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 1,534.16 points or 2.91 per cent to settle at 54,326.
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
Published on May 23, 2022 09:18 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT News Desk

Sensex on Monday jumped 228 points to open at 54,564; whereas Nifty started session at 16,345.

On Friday, the 30-share BSE Sensex rallied 1,534.16 points or 2.91 per cent to settle at 54,326.39. During the day, it zoomed 1,604.2 points or 3.03 per cent to 54,396.43.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
sensex bse sensex nifty nse nifty + 2 more
sensex bse sensex nifty nse nifty + 1 more
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, May 23, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out