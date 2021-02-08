Sensex jumps 590 points to open at record high of 51,320; Nifty above 15,000
The Indian equity indices opened at record highs on Monday in line with global markets. The 30-share index Sensex jumped 590.40 points or 1.16% to 51,322.03 in the opening session while the border Nifty traded 164.70 points or 1.10% higher at 15,088.95 at 9:26 am.
Banks were among the top gainers while Bajaj Auto and NTPC lagged.
Chip shortage spirals beyond cars to phones and consoles
Govt to sell stakes in BHEL, two others next
- The stake sales in the three companies will bolster the government’s efforts to raise funds via asset sales for the next fiscal and overcome the tepid progress made so far this year.
UK's trade ties with India a priority, says Elizabeth Truss
- On tax problems faced by Cairn Energy and Vodafone, Truss said she hoped that arbitral awards by international dispute settlement mechanisms will draw a line under them.
‘Govt to work with RBI on bank privatisation’
- Commenting on Mumbai’s position as the financial capital of the country, Sitharaman said, “Mumbai is a city which understands the budget. In fact, talking about the budget in Mumbai is equivalent to talking in Parliament.”
Debt recasts under RBI scheme for Covid stress touch ₹1 lakh cr
- Although many such loan accounts may turn sour, things are likely to be better than the last round of forbearance after the global financial crisis, given that only about 1% of banks’ loan books are up for recast, a fraction of what was initially estimated by credit analysts.
Hyundai, Kia say not in car development talks with Apple
Brent oil extends advance toward $60 on tightening global supply
TikTok plans US e-commerce expansion with new features: Report
Four charts on the state of the Indian economy
- While the MPC has projected real GDP growth at 10.5% in 2021-22, the Budget assumes nominal growth of 14.4%. What exactly is the state of the Indian economy?
Reddit’s populist stock movement was 15 years in the making
FDI cap hike will help attract overseas funds: Experts
The Hindustan Times Trailblazer Award 2021 : Tushar Vashisht
Market cap of top 10 firms zooms over ₹5.13 lakh crore; banks steal the show
Indian economy is witnessing V-shaped recovery, says Anurag Thakur
