Sensex jumps 590 points to open at record high of 51,320; Nifty above 15,000

The Indian equity indices opened at record highs on Monday in line with global markets. The 30-share index Sensex jumped 590.40 points or 1.16% to 51,322.03 in the opening session while the border Nifty traded 164.70 points or 1.10% higher at 15,088.95 at 9:26 am.

Banks were among the top gainers while Bajaj Auto and NTPC lagged.