Sensex loses early gains to end below 52,000; Nifty falls flat at 15,574

Among the top Sensex gainers were the State Bank of India (SBI), Housing Development Finance Corporation (HDFC), and Maruti Suzuki, while Nestle India, Infosys, and Dr. Reddy's lagged behind.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUN 01, 2021 03:52 PM IST
The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 2.56 points or 0.0049% lower at 51,934.88, and the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 7.95 points or 0.051% lower to its fresh closing record of 15,574.85. (File Photo)

Equity benchmark Sensex erased early gains to fall below 52,000 points at the closing bell on Tuesday, while the NSE Nifty closed flat and fell nearly eight points as well. The 30-share BSE Sensex ended 2.56 points or 0.0049% lower at 51,934.88, and the broader NSE Nifty tumbled 7.95 points or 0.051% lower to its fresh closing record of 15,574.85.

Elsewhere in Asia, bourses in Shanghai and Hong Kong ended on a positive note, while Tokyo was in the red. the Shanghai Composite Index rose 0.3% to 3,624.71 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo shed 0.2% to 28,814.34.

Global stock markets were mixed on Tuesday as investors looked ahead to US jobs data for reassurance the biggest global economy is improving following the previous month’s big hiring miss. Investors have wavered between optimism about the global economy's revival following its deepest slump since the 1930s and fears higher inflation might prompt governments and central banks to withdraw stimulus.

India reported the lowest daily new coronavirus infections in nearly two months with 127,510 cases, taking the tally to 28,175,044 on Tuesday, while the active caseload declined to 1,895,520, the health ministry said.

The Indian Rupee has slumped 28 paise to close at 72.90 (provisional) against the US dollar, according to age.

