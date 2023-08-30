News / Business / Sensex opens 322 points in green at 65,398, Nifty at over 19,400

Sensex opens 322 points in green at 65,398, Nifty at over 19,400

PTI |
Aug 30, 2023 09:20 AM IST

In the Sensex pack, majority of the stocks were trading in the positive territory.

Continuing the positive momentum, benchmark stock indices jumped in early trade on Wednesday, with Sensex surging more than 322 points amid positive global cues.

Sensex closes 66 points lower at 52,586; Nifty ends session at 15,763 points(MINT_PRINT)
Sensex closes 66 points lower at 52,586; Nifty ends session at 15,763 points(MINT_PRINT)

Sensex jumped 322.09 points or 0.49 per cent to 65,397.91 points while the broader Nifty rose 84.30 points or 0.44 per cent to 19,426.95 points.

In the Sensex pack, majority of the stocks were trading in the positive territory.

M&M, Tech Mahindra, Tata Steel, Axis Bank, Infosys and Reliance Industries were among the gainers.

Asian markets, including Japan and Hong Kong, were trading marginally higher on Wednesday.

On Tuesday, European and US indices closed in the green.

Sensex gained 79.22 points to close at 65,075.82 points while Nifty rose 36.60 points to settle at 65,229.03 points on Tuesday.

In a pre-market open note, Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, said Asian stocks rose as China's largest banks reportedly prepare to cut interest rates and investors speculate that the US Federal Reserve is nearing the end of its tightening campaign.

"US stocks closed sharply higher on Tuesday, posting the third consecutive trading day of gains, following July job openings data that added more evidence of a cooling labour market and potentially more support for an eventual easing of interest rates by the US Federal Reserve," he said.

Brent crude futures rose 0.33 per cent to USD 85.77 per barrel.

Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) were the net buyers, purchasing shares worth 61.51 crore, as per BSE data.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out