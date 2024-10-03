Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Oct 03, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sensex, Nifty fall 1% each wiping out 6 lakh crore: Major reasons why

ByHT News Desk
Oct 03, 2024 10:17 AM IST

Sensex and Nifty indices dropped sharply, influenced by falling heavyweight stocks like Reliance and HDFC Bank.

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty tanked dragged by decline in heavyweight stocks Reliance Industries, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank and spiralling conflict in the Middle East. The BSE Sensex tumbled 1,264.2 points to 83,002.09 in early trade. The NSE Nifty slumped 345.3 points to 25,451.60.

Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Major gainers and losers today

From the 30 Sensex firms, Tata Motors, Asian Paints, Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, Mahindra & Mahindra, Reliance Industries, Maruti, Kotak Mahindra Bank, ICICI Bank and HDFC Bank were the major laggards.

Read more: Hong Kong brokers are too busy because of ‘once in a century’ stock frenzy

JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Sun Pharma and NTPC were among the gainers. The market capitalisation of all listed companies on BSE declined by 5.63 lakh crore to 469.23 lakh crore.

Here are the key reasons behind stock market crash today:

1. Middle east tensions

The stock market declined amid escalating hostilities between Iran and Israel. Israeli military confirmed the deaths of eight soldiers, including a team commander, during ground operations in southern Lebanon after Iranian missile attacks targeted Tel Aviv. Israel's military chief has warned of an imminent response.

Read more: Microsoft and Nvidia love Sam Altman. Proof? OpenAI's $6.6 billion funding haul

2. Crude oil prices

Oil prices increased amid escalating tensions in the Middle East as this could threaten supplies from major producers. Brent crude briefly surpassed $75 per barrel, while West Texas Intermediate topped $72, with both benchmarks rising nearly 5% over the past three days. 

Read more: RBI is unlikely to cut rate or change status in October 9 monetary policy

Dr V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, said, “The situation will change if Israel attacks any oil installations in Iran which will trigger a huge spike in crude. If it happens, it can turn out to be more damaging for oil importers like India. Therefore, investors should watch the emerging situation very closely.”

3. Sebi tightens F&O measures

Market regulator Sebi tightened rules in the futures and options (F&O) segment. New measures include limiting weekly expiries to one per exchange and increasing contract sizes which may reduce trading volumes.

 

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 03, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On