Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Sensex, Nifty fall as pharma stocks weaken despite Mahindra’s strong gains

Reuters |
May 06, 2025 11:25 AM IST

Eleven of the 13 major sectors logged losses while small- and mid-caps each dropped 1%.

India's benchmark indexes traded lower on Tuesday, as broader losses led by pharma stocks on U.S. manufacturing measures outweighed gains in Mahindra & Mahindra, which surged on optimism about the future earnings outlook.

Indian markets fell on Tuesday with the Nifty and Sensex down over 0.3%(Representational image/PTI)
Indian markets fell on Tuesday with the Nifty and Sensex down over 0.3%(Representational image/PTI)

The Nifty 50 fell 0.35% to 24,375.55 and the BSE Sensex also lost 0.32% to 80,539.3 as of 10:22 a.m. IST.

Eleven of the 13 major sectors logged losses. The broader, more domestically focussed small- and mid-caps dropped 1% each.

The auto index rose 1%, led by Mahindra & Mahindra, which advanced 3.1% to top the list of Nifty 50 gainers.

Several brokerages expect a potential re-rating of the stock, driven by anticipated margin expansion in the farm and auto segments and growth in the sport utility vehicle market.

The pharma index lost 1.5% after U.S. President Donald Trump signed an executive order to reduce the time it takes to approve pharmaceutical plants in the U.S. to encourage domestic manufacturing.

Indian drugmakers earn a significant share of revenue from the U.S., the largest importer of India-made medicines.

India's pharma exports to the U.S. reached $8.73 billion in fiscal year 2024, a 16% year-on-year rise and accounting for 31% of the industry's total pharma exports, per data from the Pharmaceuticals Export Promotion Council of India.

Financials lost 0.7%, while Reliance fell 1.2% after gaining in the last five sessions.

"After the recent rise, the markets' momentum is moderating, with action shifting from broad-based movement to stock and sector-specific trends based on corporate earnings," said Vinod Nair, head of research at Geojit Investments.

Among individual stocks, Ather Energy listed at a 2.18% premium over its issue price in its debut trade on the day. The e-scooter maker's $352 million IPO was fully subscribed last week.

IT company Coforge added 3.5% despite its profit missing analysts' estimate in the March quarter as multiple brokerages reiterated a positive view on future earnings.

($1 = 84.2670 Indian rupees)

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and Stock Market Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Silver Rates, Diesel Prices and Stock Market Live Updates on Hindustan Times.
News / Business / Sensex, Nifty fall as pharma stocks weaken despite Mahindra’s strong gains
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, May 06, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On