Markets closed for Shivratri on Thursday, will resume trading on Friday

India's currency, debt and equity markets are closed on Thursday for a public holiday. The markets will resume trading on Friday, March 12.

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.51% higher at 15,174.80 on Wednesday, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.50% to 51,279.51.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.2469%, while the rupee settled at 72.9050 to the dollar.