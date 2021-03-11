Home / Business / Markets closed for Shivratri on Thursday, will resume trading on Friday
Markets closed for Shivratri on Thursday, will resume trading on Friday

The NSE Nifty 50 index ended 0.51% higher at 15,174.80 on Wednesday, while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.50% to 51,279.51.
Reuters
UPDATED ON MAR 11, 2021 09:44 AM IST
People look at a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai. (REUTERS)

India's currency, debt and equity markets are closed on Thursday for a public holiday. The markets will resume trading on Friday, March 12.

The 10-year benchmark bond yield ended at 6.2469%, while the rupee settled at 72.9050 to the dollar.

