Sensex opens 340 points higher to trade above 50,000, Nifty nears 15,000-level

Domestic equity indices opened in green on Thursday with BSE Sensex trading above 50,000-mark while the broader Nifty was meaning the 15,000-level.

At 9:24 am, the 30-share Sensex pack was up 340.73 or 0.69% to trade at 50,002.49 while the 50-share Nifty was trading 105.95 or 0.71% higher at 14,925.

Hindalco and Tata Steel were among the top gainers on the Nifty 50, rising more than 2% each amid steel prices in China hitting a record.

In the previous session on Wednesday, Sensex jumped 460.37 points or 0.94% to finish at 49,661.76 and NSE Nifty advanced 135.55 points or 0.92% to 14,819.05.

The jump in indices comes after the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept interest rates unchanged and maintained its accommodative stance to boost growth amid the second wave of coronavirus infections. The central bank also pledged to buy ₹1 lakh crore of government bonds this quarter to cap borrowing costs in a bid to support the economy.

RBI on Wednesday also retained the economic growth projection for the current financial year at 10.5%.

Other Asian share markets were, however, largely flat but S&P 500 futures climbed 0.3% to a new peak after minutes of the Federal Reserve's last policy meeting, according to which members are in no rush to scale back their $120 billion a month of bond buying.

