Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Business / Sensex opens in green, up by 220 points, trading at 55,768; Nifty at 16,639
business

Sensex opens in green, up by 220 points, trading at 55,768; Nifty at 16,639

Sensex opens in green, up by 220 points, trading at 55,768; Nifty over 50 points at 16,639.
Sensex opens in green, up by 220 points, trading at 55,768; Nifty at 16,639(Reuters File)
Published on Jun 01, 2022 09:27 AM IST
ByHT News Desk

Sensex opens in green, up by 220 points, trading at 55,768; Nifty over 50 points at 16,639.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
sensex nifty
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP