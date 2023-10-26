Sensex plummets over 900 points to settle at 63,148, Nifty in red at 18,857

Sliding for the sixth straight session, equity benchmark Sensex on Thursday plunged about 900 points to crash below the 64,000 level due to an across-the-board selloff amid heightened tension in the Middle East.

Bombay stock exchange(File)

Besides sluggish trends in global markets, deep losses in auto, financial and energy stocks as well as fresh selling by foreign investors added to the gloom, analysts said.

The 30-share BSE Sensex slumped 900.91 points or 1.41 per cent to settle below the 64,000 mark at 63,148.15. During the day, it plummeted 956.08 points or 1.49 per cent to 63,092.98.

The Nifty dived 264.90 points or 1.39 per cent to 18,857.25.

Since October 17, the BSE benchmark has tumbled 3,279.94 points or 4.93 per cent, while the Nifty fell 954.25 points or 4.81 per cent.

Mahindra & Mahindra was the biggest loser in the Sensex pack, falling 4.06 per cent, followed by Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints, Nestle, Bajaj Finserv, JSW Steel, Titan, HDFC Bank, Tech Mahindra, Tata Motors and Larsen & Toubro.

In contrast, Axis Bank, ITC, HCL Technologies, NTPC and IndusInd Bank were the gainers.

In Asian markets, Seoul, Tokyo and Hong Kong settled lower, while Shanghai ended in the green.

European markets were trading with significant losses. The US markets ended in negative territory on Wednesday.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude declined 0.65 per cent to USD 89.54 a barrel.

Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs) offloaded equities worth ₹4,236.60 crore on Wednesday, according to exchange data.

The BSE benchmark tanked 522.82 points or 0.81 per cent to settle at 64,049.06 on Wednesday. The Nifty fell 159.60 points or 0.83 per cent to 19,122.15.

