Sensex plunges 200 points to close at 47,878, Nifty down 64 points at 14,341

Domestic equity indices edged lower in the closing session on Friday with BSE Sensex falling 200 points and the broader Nifty giving up the 14,400 level. As the session closed, the 30-share barometer Sensex slipped 202.22 or 0.42% to 47,878.45 and Nifty 50 was down 64.80 or 0.45% at 14,341.35.

“The sharp rise in Covid-19 cases across the country and enhanced mobility restriction imposed by a number of states are expected to remain as key overhangs for the market," Binod Modi, the head of strategy at Reliance Securities, told news agency PTI earlier in the day.

India on Friday reported over 300,000 Covid-19 cases, the biggest daily tally in the world for the second consecutive day. The spike has taken the country's infection tally to 16,263,695 and the death toll due to the coronavirus disease has also gone up to 186,920.

Markets had also opened in the red with Sensex 204.64 points lower at 47,876.03 while Nifty declined 33.40 points to 14,372.75.

