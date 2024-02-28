 Stock market slide: Why is Sensex falling so much today? - Hindustan Times
News / Business / Stock market crash today: Why is Sensex falling so much today?

Stock market crash today: Why is Sensex falling so much today?

ByHT News Desk
Feb 28, 2024 03:12 PM IST

Sensex crash today saw the benchmark index losing 795.5 points to settle at 72,299 level.

Sensex crash today: On Wednesday afternoon, the 30-share Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) Sensex witnessed a major fall, as it succumbed to selling pressure, and lost 795.5 points to plummet to 72,299, the day's low.

Representational Image
Representational Image

According to a Times Now report, at around 2 pm, in the late trading hours of the day, the loser pack that weighed heavily on the benchmark Sensex index was led by Power Grid Corporation (shares down 3.38%), Maruti Suzuki (2.67%), IndusInd Bank (2%), Mahindra & Mahindra (1.8%) and Reliance Industries (1.7%).

However, despite the development, a few companies managed to trade in green. Among these, Jindal Worldwide's stock emerged as the top gainer, with its share price climbing by an impressive 13.56%, followed by Rainbow Children's Medicare (7.95%), Ageis Logistics (6.52%), Dreamfolks Service (5.49%) and Hvaells India (4.47%).

Overall, Dalal Street investors lost about 6 lakh crore as the market capitalisation of all BSE-listed stocks fell to 386 lakh crore, said The Economic Times.

